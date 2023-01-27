Left Menu

Porsche's car delivery in India rises 64 pc to 779 units in 2022

The massive surge in sales was driven by a strong interest among the buyers for its SUVs and sports cars, with a 69 per cent growth in the sales of SUV models, Porsche India said in a statement.

German sports Luxury car maker Porsche on Friday said its delivery of cars in India increased 64 per cent in 2022 to 779 units against 474 units in 2021. The massive surge in sales was driven by a strong interest among the buyers for its SUVs and sports cars, with a 69 per cent growth in the sales of SUV models, Porsche India said in a statement. The premium carmaker said the sales include 78 units of its all-new electric Tycan (launched in December 2021) in the 12-month period. Manolito Vujicic, Brand Director, Porsche India, said the strong result shows the upward trajectory that started in 2021 was maintained through 2022.

''It has been a strong year for Porsche India with a 69 per cent growth in the sales of our SUV models, highlighted by our top-selling model, the Cayenne, ending the year with 399 retail units,'' said Vujicic.

During the previous year, he said, Porsche India set up three new dealerships in Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata besides introducing the approved programme offer of 12 months cover on pre-approved cars.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

