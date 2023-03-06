Left Menu

All-women artists' team creates mural with social message at Delhi Metro station ahead of Women's Day

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2023 23:29 IST
Days ahead of International Women's Day, a group of all-women artists have come together to create a mural at a Delhi Metro station depicting how the urban transporter has allowed them to reclaim public spaces in the city.

The mural, a representation of what Delhi-NCR looks like as a 'City of Women' -- where women freely and fearlessly access the city -- was inaugurated on Monday, officials said.

As part of various activities for International Women's Day, the Delhi Metro collaborated with a non-profit organisation to curate the mural on the theme 'Delhi-NCR as a City of Women' at Dwarka Sector 14 station, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said in a statement.

The mural, painted by an all-women team of artists from different parts of India, was ''inaugurated by Vikas Kumar, Managing Director, DMRC, and Shalini Singh, the DMRC's first lady, along with the women artists'' involved in its execution on a wall of the station.

The ''Mast Maulis of Delhi'' -- women of different age-groups and backgrounds -- are shown to be reclaiming the public spaces of the city, the officials said.

In addition to the mural, a host of other activities such as quiz and slogan-writing competitions for women commuters and women employees of the DMRC and cultural events within the organisation were also organised ahead of the Women's Day on March 8.

A social media campaign titled '#WomenofDelhiMetro' is also being run where women commuters are sharing their experiences of the role played by Delhi Metro in enabling their freedom and accessibility within Delhi-NCR as a city, the officials said.

