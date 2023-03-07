Infighting between Anurag Thakur and Jai Ram Thakur derailed infra projects, says Himachal deputy CM

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Tuesday alleged that infighting between Union Minister Anurag Thakur and former chief minister Jai Ram Thakur led to the failure of two key infrastructure projects in Himachal Pradesh.

Agnihotri was referring to the proposed airport in Mandi and the Hamirpur-Una rail link.

Mandi is Jai Ram Thakur's home district while Anurag Thakur represents Hamirpur in the Lok Sabha. Addressing reporters here, Agnihotri asked Jai Ram Thakur about the Rs 1,000 crore provisioned for the airport -- the former chief minister's dream project. He also alleged that both Anurag Thakur and Jai Ram Thakur obstructed each other's projects.

A white paper on the state's financial condition will be presented during the upcoming Budget session, Agnihotri said and added that the government's vision and priorities will be made clear in the Budget.

The Budget session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly begins on March 14.

Agnihotri also accused the BJP of creating an atmosphere of unrest in the state but said the Congress regime will fulfil all its pre-poll guarantees despite inheriting a loan burden of Rs 75,000 crore from the previous dispensation.

The deputy chief minister added that the present dispensation has already given the benefit of the Old Pension Scheme to 1.36 lakh government employees. The government is also mobilising resources and the auction of liquor vends and imposing water cess are steps in this direction, he said. Agnihotri said a fine of Rs 1 lakh will be imposed on the owners of 1,750 luxury vehicles bearing Himachal Pradesh numbers from outside the state and identified by the Transport department. These vehicles were registered in the state using forged documents in connivance with officers and touts, Agnihotri added. Taking a dig at the BJP's signature campaign against de-notification of facilities announced during the fag end of its regime, Agnihotri said it should be aimed at getting feedback for the party's defeat in the last assembly polls.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)