Mumbai: Man held at airport with heroin worth Rs 53 crore

Heroin worth Rs 53 crore has been recovered from a passenger at the Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport here, an official from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence said on Wednesday. The seized narcotic substance is worth nearly Rs 53 crore, the official said, adding that the man has been remanded in judicial custody till Friday.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-03-2023 08:31 IST | Created: 09-03-2023 08:31 IST
Heroin worth Rs 53 crore has been recovered from a passenger at the Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport here, an official from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence said on Wednesday. DRI had received intelligence about drugs being smuggled by a traveller coming from the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa to Mumbai, said the official.

Officials intercepted the passenger on his arrival and a thorough search of his baggage led to the recovery of 7.6 kg of an "off-white" powder concealed in false cavities, he said.

Later, tests confirmed that the powder was heroin, a banned drug. The seized narcotic substance is worth nearly Rs 53 crore, the official said, adding that the man has been remanded in judicial custody till Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

