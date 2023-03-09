Mumbai: Man held at airport with heroin worth Rs 53 crore

Heroin worth Rs 53 crore has been recovered from a passenger at the Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport here, an official from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence said on Wednesday. DRI had received intelligence about drugs being smuggled by a traveller coming from the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa to Mumbai, said the official.

Officials intercepted the passenger on his arrival and a thorough search of his baggage led to the recovery of 7.6 kg of an "off-white" powder concealed in false cavities, he said.

Later, tests confirmed that the powder was heroin, a banned drug. The seized narcotic substance is worth nearly Rs 53 crore, the official said, adding that the man has been remanded in judicial custody till Friday.

