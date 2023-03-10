Excise policy 2023-24 approved by Punjab Cabinet

Punjab Cabinet Friday approved an excise policy for the financial year 2023-24 with a target to collect Rs 9,754 crore in revenue, a jump Rs 1,004 crore collected in the last fiscal year. In another decision, the Cabinet also approved 'Punjab State Minor Mineral Policy-2023' to provide sand and gravel at affordable rates to the people of the state.

Decisions to this effect was taken by the Cabinet under the Chairmanship of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann here, said an official release. In order to maintain stability of liquor trade and to continue reforms initiated last year, the retail sale licenses are being offered for renewal to the existing retail licensees, said the release. ''The policy aims to collect Rs 9,754 crore during the year 2023-24, giving an increase of Rs 1,004 crore,'' it said. As per the policy, the value added tax charged on liquor sold by beer bars, hard bars, clubs and microbreweries has been reduced to 13 per cent, in addition to 10 per cent surcharge. On its mineral policy, the government said that it was brought to bring transparency to mining and sale/purchase of minerals such as sand.

''The objective of this policy is to ensure that mining of sand and gravel is undertaken across the state in a transparent and legal manner so that sufficient quantities of sand and gravel is available on demand,'' said the release. Under the new policy, the mining sites have been divided into two categories – commercial mining sites (CMS) and public mining sites (PMS).

The commercial sites shall be grouped into distinct clusters and will be auctioned through e-tender process, whereas, the PMS shall be operated by the department manually in the interest of the general public, it said.

Both, sand and gravel, will be sold at pit head price of Rs 5.50 per cubic feet, it said. No royalty will be imposed on excavation of ordinary clay and ordinary earth which is to be used by farmers for activities other than commercial infrastructure projects, said the release. Only manual excavation of ordinary earth will only be permitted for non-commercial projects in the area up to two acres or depth up to three feet, it said, adding that the policy will bring down the price of sand and gravel to a much relief of end consumers.

The Cabinet also gave nod to the proposal of restructuring of the state water resources and transport department. During a review of the state water resources department, it was found that there is a need to increase some important posts and abolish those which had become redundant with the passage of time.

Based on the review, 1,278 new posts have been created, 708 different cadre posts have been declared 'dying cadre', and 957 posts of 'beldars' have also been created.

The restructuring plan will not only make optimum use of manpower, but will also save Rs 74.74 crore per annum, the government said.

The Cabinet also gave its approval for restructuring of the posts of State Transport Commissioner, or STC, – a wing under the transport department.

With the restructuring of the STC, the number of posts will increase, enabling people to get their work done at district headquarters for transport vehicles, it said.

The Cabinet also greenlit to be sent to the Governor for consideration pleas by life convicts seeking premature release.

After the nod of Cabinet under Article 163 of the Constitution, these special remission/premature release cases will be submitted to the Punjab Governor, it said.

