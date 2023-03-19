Left Menu

Mumbai: Woman on morning walk dies after being hit by car; driver booked

A 38-year-old woman died after being knocked down by a car at Worli sea-face promenade in south Mumbai on Sunday during her morning walk, a police official said. A case of rash driving was registered against the driver of the car for the accident that took place around 6.30 am, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-03-2023 13:05 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 13:04 IST
Mumbai: Woman on morning walk dies after being hit by car; driver booked
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 38-year-old woman died after being knocked down by a car at Worli sea-face promenade in south Mumbai on Sunday during her morning walk, a police official said. A case of rash driving was registered against the driver of the car for the accident that took place around 6.30 am, he said. ''The woman, identified as Rajlaxmi Raj Krishnan, was hit from behind by a speeding car when she was on a morning walk. Due to the impact, she was flung into the air before falling to the ground,'' the official of Worli police station said. The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared dead, he said. The 23-year-old driver of the car also received minor injuries in the accident. He was booked under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC), including rash and negligent driving, and causing death by negligence, the official said, adding that the accused is being questioned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses to Boost Digital-First Skills

PwC India Launches Cloud Technology Development Programme in Five Campuses t...

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path and more

Health News Roundup: Vaccine-derived poliovirus detected in Burundi, Congo; ...

 Global
3
How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

How three points of El Clasico will define La Liga title race

 Spain
4
Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12th Anniversary

Clove Dental reaffirms its commitment to oral health as it celebrates its 12...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023