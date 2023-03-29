Prodapt elevates Harsha Kumar as CEO

Prodapt, a digital and network transformation provider, has elevated Harsha Kumar as its chief executive officer, the company said on Wednesday. Kumar, who was the company president for seven years, succeeds founder-CEO Vedant Jhaver. Jhaver would be serving the company as its Chairman, a company statement said here. As part of his role, Harsha Kumar would lead strategy, oversee business operations and steer people and delivery excellence towards greater heights as Prodapt is poised to strengthen its position as a category leader. On Harsha Kumar's promotion, Jhaver said, ''Harsha has been a big strength and partner to me over these years. His discipline and focus on execution have been critical to Prodapt's leadership position in the Connectedness vertical.'' ''With Harsha at the helm, Prodapt will continue to break new ground and address our customers' complex business challenges,'' he said. Before joining Prodapt, Kumar has held several leadership positions in the technology services industry. He is an alumni of Indian Institute of Technology, New Delhi. ''I am honoured that the Board has chosen me as the next CEO of Prodapt. We have a fantastic team at Prodapt and a proven strategy. I am excited to work closely with the leadership team and accelerate our company's success with guidance from the Board and Vedant,'' Kumar said on his new role. In the coming years, Prodapt would be the default partner of choice in the Connectedness industry and shape the way people, enterprises and machines engage with each other, he added.

