6 persons killed, 22 injured as bus collides with truck in Maharashtra's Buldhana district

At least six persons were killed and 22 others injured when a state transport bus collided with a container truck in Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Tuesday morning, police said.

The condition of two of the injured was serious, they said.

The accident took place at 7.20 am near Sindkhed Raja town on old Mumbai-Nagpur highway in the district, located more than 450 km from the state capital Mumbai, an official said.

The bus, belonging to the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) and carrying 33 passengers, was going towards Mehkar in (Buldhana) from Pune, he said. As the bus reached Palaskhed Chakka village, it collided with the truck, the official said.

''Six persons were killed and 22 passengers received injuries in the accident,'' he said Among the deceased were four bus passengers and drivers of both the vehicles, the official said.

Three injured persons were rushed to a rural medical facility in Sindkhed Raja town and 15 to a hospital in neighbouring Jalna district, he said.

Out of the 15 injured persons taken to Jalna, two were in a serious condition, he added.

