Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific sacks crew members accused of discriminating against non-English speakers

Hong Kongs Cathay Pacific Airways has dismissed three cabin crew members after a passenger accused them of discriminating against non-English speakers, in a case that drew criticism from Chinese state media.

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 23-05-2023 21:48 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 21:48 IST
Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific Airways has dismissed three cabin crew members after a passenger accused them of discriminating against non-English speakers, in a case that drew criticism from Chinese state media. Airline CEO Ronald Lam expressed his apologies Tuesday to the passenger and the community over the incident, which occurred on a flight from Chengdu in southwest China to Hong Kong on Sunday. He reiterated his company's "zero tolerance" of any serious breach of its policies and code of conduct. "There is no compromise for such violations," he said in a statement. The sacking came after the passenger complained in an online post that some crew members were disrespectful to passengers who did not speak English or Cantonese, the language widely spoken in Hong Kong. The person accused them of making fun of passengers' English ability when they asked for blankets and other disrespectful behaviour.

Cathay issued an apology on Monday on the Chinese social media platform Weibo for "the unpleasant experience" suffered by passengers on the flight, but failed to pacify the anger triggered by the passenger's post. On Tuesday, a Weibo account belonging to the overseas edition of the official Chinese People's Daily newspaper sternly criticized Cathay over the incident.

"It seems that its company culture still maintains a sense of superiority that worships foreigners and respects Hong Kongers but looks down on mainlanders," it wrote. It said the airline should rectify itself and establish rules to halt the unhealthy trend. Cathay is working to rebuild its business after years of strict pandemic travel restrictions forced the airline into steep losses. In March, it reported a loss of 6.55 billion Hong Kong dollars (USD 834.4 million) in 2022 — an 18.5 per cent increase from 2021 amid strict entry restrictions for the city during the first half of last year.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

