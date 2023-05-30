China welcomes Elon Musk's visit -foreign ministry
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 30-05-2023 13:01 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 12:58 IST
- Country:
- China
China welcomes Elon Musk and other business leaders to visit China and promotes mutual beneficial cooperation, a foreign ministry spokesperson said a regular news conference on Tuesday.
"We would like to see foreign investors operate in China," spokesperson Mao Ning said while responding to a question on Musk's visiting China and possibly meeting senior Chinese officials.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares braced for China data, Fed speakers
China-Hong Kong Swap Connect will further improve yuan's global status -HKEX
China sentences 78-year-old US citizen to life in prison on spying charges
China and Eritrea should enrich strategic partnership - Premier Li
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares on edge for China data, Fed speakers