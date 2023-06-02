Indian-origin man dies in car accident in US
- Country:
- United States
A 30-year-old Indian-origin man has died in a car crash in the US state of Ohio.
Milan Hiteshbhai Patel was travelling north along state Route 61 just after 4:30 am on Tuesday when his car went off the right side of the road, striking a ditch, a statement from the Norwalk post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.
Patel, who was alone in the car at the time of the incident, was not wearing a seatbelt and was trapped inside the car, police said.
He was removed using a mechanical device and ultimately died of his injuries, Fox8 News reported.
It is yet unknown if Patel was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
The crash is being investigated.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Indian Navy Ship 'Batti Malv' visits Sri Lanka's Trincomalee port
Chinese envoy asks Australia to increase search for 39 aboard capsized fishing boat in Indian Ocean
Tesla discussed car, battery-making incentives with Indian officials - source
Prince Harry, Meghan were 'pretty nervous' during New York paparazzi car chase: Indian-American cab driver
'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' to release a day early in Indian theatres