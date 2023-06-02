Left Menu

Indian-origin man dies in car accident in US

PTI | Columbus | Updated: 02-06-2023 14:09 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 13:47 IST
Indian-origin man dies in car accident in US
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 30-year-old Indian-origin man has died in a car crash in the US state of Ohio.

Milan Hiteshbhai Patel was travelling north along state Route 61 just after 4:30 am on Tuesday when his car went off the right side of the road, striking a ditch, a statement from the Norwalk post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

Patel, who was alone in the car at the time of the incident, was not wearing a seatbelt and was trapped inside the car, police said.

He was removed using a mechanical device and ultimately died of his injuries, Fox8 News reported.

It is yet unknown if Patel was under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

The crash is being investigated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

