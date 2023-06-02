IndiGo expands international routes, adds six new destinations; Read here

IndiGo will add six new destinations across Asia and Africa as part of its expansion strategy. The carrier on Friday announced it will connect Nairobi in Kenya and Jakarta in Indonesia with direct flights from Mumbai in late July or early August.

IndiGo said it is adding 174 new weekly international flights between June and September 2023, including new destinations, routes, and frequencies, catering to the rising demand for international travel from, to and via India. Delhi will get connected in August to Tbilisi, in Georgia (3 times) and Baku in Azerbaijan (four times) and in September to Tashkent in Uzbekistan (four times), and Almaty in Kazakhstan (three times).

The execution of this large-scale international expansion is an integral part of IndiGo's strategy. Also, IndiGo said it would resume daily services from Delhi to Hong Kong in August. This flight was suspended three years ago due to COVID-19.

"We are absolutely excited to embark further on our ambitious international network expansion plans, in line with our commitment to giving wings to the Indian nation. As we steadfastly execute our strategy 'Towards New Heights and Across New Frontiers', we are poised to establish unparalleled connections between people and places," said Pieter Elbers, CEO, IndiGo. "The addition of these exciting new destinations, new direct flight routes, enhanced flight frequencies, and strategic codeshare partnerships, will help us expand our footprint across four continents with Africa and Central Asia being penetrated for the first time. With this expansion in our network, we will now be directly touching 32 international destinations (up from 26), next to our 78 domestic destinations," Elbers said.

The Middle East expansion plans will include launching more direct international services bringing the destinations closer to more Indian cities by connecting Dammam to Lucknow, Chennai, and Kochi; Abu Dhabi to Goa, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad; Ras Al Khaimah to Hyderabad; Bahrain to Kochi and Jeddah to Ahmedabad over the next few months. Besides, frequencies between Mumbai-Dhaka will be increased in August.

In addition, IndiGo is also offering direct international connectivity from destinations like Bhubaneshwar and planning for international flights from North Goa Airport. The airline will commence exclusive flights from Bhubaneshwar to Singapore and Bangkok in June 2023. With its fleet of over 300 aircraft, the low-cost carrier operates over 1,800 daily flights and connects 78 domestic destinations and 26 international destinations. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)