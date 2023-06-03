Left Menu

Odisha train tragedy: Andhra Pradesh CM dispatches team to assist relief and rescue operations

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 03-06-2023 10:07 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 10:06 IST
Odisha train tragedy: Andhra Pradesh CM dispatches team to assist relief and rescue operations
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday constituted a high-level committee under the aegis of IT Minister G Amarnath to visit the Odisha accident site involving three trains to help in the coordination of relief and rescue operations.

On Saturday morning, the Chief Minister held a meeting with CMO officials and reviewed the situation, directing them to be in touch with the Odisha CMO and Railway officials.

''Establish enquiry and grievance cells in the offices of the district collectors to deal with grievances and respond immediately,'' Reddy said in an official release.

The IAS officers' committee dispatched to Odisha includes civil supplies commissioner Arun Kumar, commercial taxes joint commissioner Anand and Srikakulam joint commissioner Naveen, along with the IT Minister.

Further, the Chief Minister instructed officials to make arrangements in hospitals at Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam districts to treat the injured, including keeping ambulances ready.

Expressing profound sorrow over the accident at Balasore in the neighbouring state where at least 233 people died and over 900 people have been injured, Reddy directed officials to check if any passengers from Andhra Pradesh are among the deceased and injured.

Wielding gas torches and electric cutters, rescuers are continuing to pull out survivors and the dead from the mangled steel of three trains that derailed one on top of another in a horrific sequence on Friday evening, killing at least 233 people and injuring more than 900 in Odisha's Balasore district, officials said.

Meanwhile, the Waltair Division of the East Coast Railways zone has set up three helplines at Visakhapatnam, Vizianagaram and Srikakulam for relief.

Helpline numbers have been set up at Visakhapatnam (0891 - 2746330 & 0891 – 2744619), Vizianagaram (08922 - 221202 & 08922 – 221206) and Srikakulam (08942 – 286213 and 08942 – 286245).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

