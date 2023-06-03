PM Modi convenes meeting to review situation after Odisha train accident
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-06-2023 10:54 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 10:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has convened a meeting to review the situation in relation to the Odisha train accident, government sources said on Saturday.
The accident involving three trains in Odisha's Balasore district has left at least 233 people dead so far.
Officials in Bhubaneswar said 200 ambulances, 50 buses and 45 mobile health units, besides 1,200 personnel, are working at the accident site.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Odisha
- Balasore
- Narendra Modi
- Bhubaneswar
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Odisha CM flags off 24 new basic life support ambulances in Bhubaneshwar
Odisha Chief Minister launches State Dashboard & CM Dashboard
Egra blast case: Prime accused Bhanu Bag dies in Odisha hospital
A New Beacon of Education - Utkal Gaurav International School Shines Bright in the Remote Village of Berunapadi, Odisha
CM Naveen Patnaik may reshuffle Odisha cabinet on Monday