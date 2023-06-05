Anup Kumar's Ullumanati celebrates 7 successful years of empowering Punjabi Music Industry

PNN New Delhi [India], June 5: Punjabi music industry has evolved over the last few decades and has been integral to Bollywood music as well. Much has happened with many singles and stand-alone artists shaping up the industry with many hit tracks. Anup Kumar's Ullumanati has been a strong catalyst in this journey by working with many professional Punjabi singers and managing their career graphs. This journey for Ullumanati turns 7 this year.

Ullumanati 7 years of rigour and perseverance to have Anup Kumar single headedly build the organisation from strength to strength reflects on the working and managing career graphs of many successful artists, from Punjabi movies and music Industry, which includes the most admired artists Yo Yo Honey Singh, Viruss, King Kaazi, Money Aujla, Brown Gal and Ninja. Anup Kumar has worked extensively with a lot of singers and musicians, including Harbhajan Mann, Daler Mehndi, Mohit Chauhan, Navraj Hans, Dilpreet Dhillon, Ranjit Bawa, Akhil, Milind Gaba, Singga. The success of any brand rests on a strong and dedicated team under powerful leadership. This holds true when the success graph of Ullumanati is studied over the last 7 years under the strong leadership of its founder and multi-talented music producer Anup Kumar.

Sharing his views, Anup Kumar said, "It's been a fantastic journey of over 25 years; for me, the transformational journey from being a 'Celebrity Manager to a Music Producer' has been very exciting. The journey had its own set of learnings, and each such moment fuelled in me a sense of purpose that strengthened my will that led me to open my own production houses like Ullumanati, Acme Muzic and Anup Kumar Productions. With lot of customer understanding and insight, we have been producing music which our fans really appreciate, and we believe will continue to add value to Indian Music." Anup Kumar's production house music "Ullumanati" is committed to bringing good and high-quality of music to its fans, and its song Bam Bholle, starring Akshay Kumar, garnered a lot of love and over 500 million views on YouTube only and a massive success on other audio platforms.

Anup's recent works include producing Ninja's hit single 'Death Row' which is ruling the audio/video charts over all platforms, and working on the lyrics and music composition of the latest Punjabi movie "Mining (Rete Te Kabja)" and The song 'Afghan Di Rani' from the movie "Mining (Rete Te Kabja)" is doing wonders and has received much appreciation from the fans The song has already garnered over 2.2 million views. The rich composition of songs by Anup Kumar is a delight for all music lovers. The music is catchy and has its unique flavour. Anup Kumar is committed to bringing more authentic and original music that continues to inspire budding artists.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)