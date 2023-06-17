At least 13 people killed in bus accident in Pakistan
A bus travelling on a highway in Pakistan's Punjab province overturned due to a brake failure on Saturday, killing at least 13 people, including five women and three children, officials said.
The bus was travelling from Lahore to Rawalpindi, when it overturned near Kallar Kahar salt range.
"At least 13 passengers, including five women and three children were killed, and another 25 injured," officials said.
The National Highways and Motorway Police said that according to preliminary reports, the accident occurred due to brake failure.
There were 34 passengers onboard, police said.
Rescue officials said death toll could rise as some of the injured were critical.
Motorway police said two lanes of the six-lane highway were closed to allow officials to fish out the victims.
Poor roads, lack of safety awareness and blatant disregard for traffic rules often cause fatal accidents in Pakistan.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
