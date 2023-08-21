Russia's defence ministry: Ukrainian drone jammed over Moscow region
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-08-2023 10:39 IST | Created: 21-08-2023 10:32 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
A Ukrainian drone was jammed over Moscow region causing it to crash, Russia's defence ministry said on Monday.
There were no casualties, the ministry added.
Arrivals and departures from Moscow's Vnukovo airport were suspended, the TASS news agency said.
