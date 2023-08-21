Left Menu

Russia's defence ministry: Ukrainian drone jammed over Moscow region

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 21-08-2023 10:39 IST
Ukrainian drone jammed over Moscow region
A Ukrainian drone was jammed over Moscow region causing it to crash, Russia's defence ministry said on Monday.

There were no casualties, the ministry added.

Arrivals and departures from Moscow's Vnukovo airport were suspended, the TASS news agency said.

