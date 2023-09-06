Left Menu

Malaysia lifts suspension on Australian live cattle imports

Malaysia has lifted an order to suspend the imports of live cattle and buffalo from Australia, its department of veterinary services said on Wednesday. The disease, which causes blisters and reduces milk production, is transmitted by insect bites, is highly infectious and affects cattle and buffalo.

Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2023 06:50 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 06:50 IST
Malaysia has lifted an order to suspend the imports of live cattle and buffalo from Australia, its department of veterinary services said on Wednesday. Malaysia paused imports last month as a precautionary measure after lumpy skin disease was detected in a small number of cattle from Australia upon arrival in neighbouring Indonesia.

The decision to lift the suspension was made after Malaysia received a full investigation report from Australian authorities, and discussions between the two countries, the department said on Wednesday. The disease, which causes blisters and reduces milk production, is transmitted by insect bites, is highly infectious and affects cattle and buffalo. It poses no risk to humans.

