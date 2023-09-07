Ukrainian drones downed near Moscow, Rostov, Bryansk -RIA

Ukrainian drones were downed near Moscow, the southern Rostov region and the Bryansk region in the southwest in the early hours of Thursday, the RIA news agency cited Russian authorities as saying.

According to another news agency, TASS, three buildings were damaged in the city of Rostov-on-Don and one person was injured when one of the drones crashed in the downtown area. The other drone in the Rostov region fell outside the city. In Bryansk, debris from one of the two destroyed drones shattered windows in a railway station building and damaged cars nearby, the Interfax news agency reported.

