450 industries have moved to Punjab recently due to Mann govt's efforts: Arvind Kejriwal

PTI | Ludhiana | Updated: 15-09-2023 20:45 IST | Created: 15-09-2023 20:45 IST
Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that 450 industries from the other states have shifted their operations to Punjab during the last few months and lauded Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for his efforts.

Kejriwal, also Delhi's chief minister, said Punjab is witnessing a ''reverse trend'' as Mann built an industry-friendly atmosphere coupled with a good law and order situation in the state.

Interacting with entrepreneurs during a townhall meeting here, Kejriwal said that this was contrary to the trend earlier when there was an ''exodus'' of industry from Punjab.

The AAP national convener, who is on the last day of his three-day visit to Punjab on Wednesday, said that this was due to Mann's desire to make Punjab among the best in every sphere.

Kejriwal said previous governments used to see industrialists with an eye of suspicion and always think about using them, but the present government considers them ''as our partners''.

Bhagwant Mann has restored the faith of industrialists by providing them an industry-friendly atmosphere coupled with a good law and order situation, the AAP convener said, adding that big industrial tycoons are making huge investments in the state.

Kejriwal batted for constituting sector-specific task forces, comprising of representatives of the industry and state government officers, to give fillip to growth of these sectors.

Speaking at the event, Mann announced an exemption for the industry in Ludhiana giving them three years time to shift out from residential areas. He said the state government will constitute a committee to decide the status of such areas soon. Mann added that the state government is committed towards the growth of the industry in Ludhiana and that no stone will be left unturned for achieving it.

The Punjab CM announced a complete overhaul of the Industrial Focal Points and Industrial Zones in the coming days to encourage industrial activity in the state.

He said the Focal Points and Industrial Zones are in dilapidated condition, but soon there will be comprehensive development of these focal points and industrial areas.

Mann said flights from Ludhiana to Hindon have already been started and now efforts will be made to build direct connectivity of the city to Delhi.

He said Punjab has witnessed change for the first time and people-centric decisions have taken the centre stage in the state.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

