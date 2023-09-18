Left Menu

Mumbai-Ahmedabad train traffic hit as Narmada river crosses danger mark in Gujarat; passengers stranded

502 at around 1150 pm on Sunday, Western Railways Chief PRO Sumit Thakur told PTI.He said the river water level is still above the danger mark though it has started receding.All the passenger and goods trains on both ends of the river have been held up due to the flood.

18-09-2023
Train traffic on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route has been halted for nearly 11 hours since Sunday night as the Narmada river is flowing above the danger mark between Bharuch and Ankleshwar stations in Gujarat, Western Railway said on Monday.

The train traffic between Bharuch and Ankleshwar stations in the Vadodara division on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad route stopped after Narmada river waters surged above the danger mark at brigade no. 502 at around 11:50 pm on Sunday, Western Railway's Chief PRO Sumit Thakur told PTI.

He said the river water level is still above the danger mark though it has started receding.

''All the passenger and goods trains on both ends of the river have been held up due to the flood. Arrangements are being made to provide refreshments, tea, and water to the passengers stranded on trains,'' he added. According to our estimates, the water level may fall below the danger mark after a couple of hours, Thakur said.

''Helpline numbers have been set up to assist passengers to get train-related information,'' he added.

At least one-and-a-half dozen trains, including Mumbai-Ahmedabad Tejas Express and Shatabdi Express, have been cancelled due to the flood, a Western Railway release said.

Heavy rain lashed many parts of Gujarat on Sunday, flooding low-lying areas and cutting off several villages as Narmada and other rivers were in full spate, officials said.

