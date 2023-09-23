Preparations in full swing for Ranchi-Howrah Vande Bharat's inaugural run

Preparations are in full swing for the inaugural run of Jharkhand's second Vande Bharat Express, which will be flagged off by PM Narendra Modi virtually on Sunday, an official said. The regular run of the Ranchi-Howrah Vande Bharat Express will commence on September 27, he said.

For the inaugural function at the Ranchi station, the railways has invited Jharkhand Governor CP Radhakrishnan, Chief Minister Hemant Soren, MPs and MLAs, he added.

The function will begin at 10.45 am, while the train will be flagged off at 12.30 pm, said senior divisional commercial manager of Ranchi Nishant Kumar.

The state's first Vande Bharat Express, which operates between Ranchi and Patna, was flagged off on June 27.

The trial run of the Ranchi-Howrah Vande Bharat Express was conducted on Thursday. The train will run six days a week, and will complete the 463 km distance in seven hours. The fare between Ranchi and Howrah will be Rs 2,045 for Executive AC Chair Car, and Rs 1,030 for AC Chair Car without meal.

Teachers and students of different schools would get free rides on the train during its inaugural run. The train will depart from Ranchi at 5.15 am and reach Howrah at 12.20 pm. While returning, it will leave Howrah at 3.45 pm and reach Ranchi at 10.50 pm.

The train will have stops at Muri, Kotshila, Purulia, Chandil, Tatanagar and Kharagpur, a statement said.

''The indigenously designed train is equipped with state-of-the-art passenger amenities. It will provide more comfort to rail users. The train will be immensely beneficial for students, businessmen, tourists and entrepreneurs. Enhanced connectivity will also provide a boost to socio-economic development in the region,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)