J'khand: Four vehicles torched, pvt firm's employees assaulted by Maoists

At least four vehicles were torched and employees of a private firm assaulted at a railway construction site by members of the banned CPI (Maoist) at Chandwa in Latehar adjoining Ranchi border on Monday evening, police said.

The incident occurred near Chatti river bridge within Chandwa police station limits, they added.

Police said a group of Maoists reached the site and torched three heavy vehicles and an SUV and assaulted the employees.

Police reached the spot and started an investigation.

The incident occurred exactly a month after six vehicles were set on fire and two employees of a private road construction company were assaulted by members of banned CPI (Maoist) in Palamu district.

