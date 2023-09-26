Left Menu

Cipla launches drone-based critical medicine distribution in Himachal, targets Uttarakhand, northeast next

Pharma company Cipla has launch its drone-based deliveries of its critical medicines (cardiac, respiratory, and other essential chronic therapies) for hospitals and pharmacies in Himachal Pradesh in partnership with Sky Air Mobility.

ANI | Updated: 26-09-2023 18:53 IST | Created: 26-09-2023 18:53 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Pharma company Cipla has launch its drone-based deliveries of its critical medicines (cardiac, respiratory, and other essential chronic therapies) for hospitals and pharmacies in Himachal Pradesh in partnership with Sky Air Mobility. The use of drones will support delivery of Cipla's medicines to chemists and clinics in remote areas, while minimizing risks such as delays, it said in a release on Tuesday.

Cipla claimed it is the first among large Indian pharma companies to adopt drone-based deliveries to facilitate expedited supply to stockists in remote areas. In its inaugural phase, the company said it has successfully completed several drone deliveries in Himachal Pradesh covering approximately 50 kilometres distance in under 25 minutes.

"Driven by our purpose of 'Caring for Life', we are leveraging technology to make healthcare more accessible and extend our circle of care to all our key stakeholders. As we accelerate our digital agenda across all functions, implementing drone-powered distribution enhances our supply chain resilience, strengthens connects with channel partners, helps us stay future ready and maintain reliable, prompt delivery of our trusted high-quality drugs to stockists and patients in the region," said Cipla's Global Supply Chain Head, Swapn Malpani. Going ahead, Cipla aims to scale the service and expand coverage to inaccessible and hilly terrains in Uttarakhand and northeast region. (ANI)

