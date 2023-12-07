Indonesia considering visa waivers for 20 countries, including US, China, India
Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 07-12-2023 17:03 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 16:38 IST
- Country:
- Indonesia
Indonesia is considering offering visa-free entry to nationals of 20 countries, including the United States, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Germany, Britain and France, to boost its tourism and economy, its tourism minister said on Thursday.
The government is finalising the list of countries included in the provision, according to a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
South Korea to suspend part of military pact after North claims spy satellite launch
If World Cup final had taken place in Lucknow, India would have won: Akhilesh Yadav
India, Australia reaffirm support to Israel; call for adherence to international humanitarian law, including protection of civilians
TN: Coimbatore woman entrepreneur designs India's first "indigenously" built hovercraft
Cricket-India to host Afghanistan for T20 series in January