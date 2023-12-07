Fire breaks out in residential building in Delhi's Raj Nagar, 5 persons rescued

Left Menu

A fire broke out at a residential building in Delhis Raj Nagar area on Thursday and five persons had to be rescued from the blaze, officials said.Fifteen fire tenders were rushed to Vaishnavi Apartment near Satyam Jewellers, Raj Nagar Part-2, Palam, a senior fire official said. The building had 16 flats, four in each floor.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-12-2023 23:21 IST | Created: 07-12-2023 23:21 IST
A fire broke out at a residential building in Delhi's Raj Nagar area on Thursday and five persons had to be rescued from the blaze, officials said.

Fifteen fire tenders were rushed to Vaishnavi Apartment near Satyam Jewellers, Raj Nagar Part-2, Palam, a senior fire official said. Four people were admitted in a hospital after they developed breathing problems, officials said.

The fire in the ground plus four-storey residential building started from the stilt ground-floor parking and spread to all floors, they said. The building had 16 flats, four in each floor. Five people were rescued and rest were assisted to a safe place, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

