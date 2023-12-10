1 person killed, 7 injured as bus hits trailer truck on Mumbai-Pune Expressway

A 40-year-old man was killed and seven other passengers injured after a private bus hit a trailer truck on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway in Maharashtra's Raigad district in the wee hours of Sunday, a police official said.

Traffic movement on the expressway was affected for sometime after the accident, which took place at 1.40 am at Khopoli in Raigad when the bus was on way to Pune from Mumbai.

The bus driver, Shirish Dhekale (43), lost control over the wheels following which the vehicle dashed against a trailer truck moving in front of it, the Raigad police official said. The second driver of the bus, identified as Raju Gawde, who was sitting next to Dhekale, died on the spot. The deceased hailed from Sangli.

Seven passengers of the bus suffered injuries and they were undergoing treatment in two hospitals, the official said.

Proper traffic movement later resumed on the highway, the police added.

