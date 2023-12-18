Atmosphere Core - Redefining India's Hospitality Landscape

VMPL New Delhi [India], December 18: Atmosphere Core, a renowned hospitality company celebrated for its unparalleled resort experiences in the Maldives, is embarking on a remarkable journey into the heart of India's hospitality landscape.

With a vision to redefine the guest experience, Atmosphere Core aims to introduce a paradigm shift by offering unique and unforgettable stays that resonate with its core values of Anticipating, Crafting, and Elevating the guest journey. Drawing from its impressive track record in the Maldives, where it has successfully launched three distinct brands and eight luxurious resorts within a decade, the company is set to bring its exceptional hospitality expertise to India.

Having set a precedent of excellence in the Maldives, Atmosphere Core is gearing up for an ambitious expansion plan in India. The company's aggressive vision, known as "25 in 2025," is a testament to its commitment to creating distinctive properties and delivering exceptional guest experiences in the Indian subcontinent. With this ambitious endeavor, Atmosphere Core aspires to leave an indelible mark on the Indian hospitality landscape, setting new standards of luxury, service, and innovation. As they embark on this exciting journey, travelers and enthusiasts alike can look forward to a new era of unparalleled hospitality and unforgettable memories at Atmosphere Core's upcoming properties in India.

Souvagya Mohapatra, a passionate seasoned hospitality & tourism professional renowned for his unwavering commitment to elevating the quality management of esteemed hotels, fostering guest relationships, and driving improvements in revenue, performance, and brand recognition, emphasizes that the Group does not prioritize rapid expansion. His active involvement in FHRAI and the tourism council chapters of FICCI, CII, ASSOCHAM makes him a committed person for the growth of tourism in India. He asserts, "We are committed to selecting the finest opportunities before initiating operations." He further reveals that Atmosphere Hotels and Resorts' business development team is actively negotiating agreements with four or five hotels in India. Additionally, discussions are underway for potential ventures in Nepal, with a compelling offer already received from Bangladesh, while the possibilities in Bhutan remain untapped, awaiting exploration.

Remarkable progress has been made with the unveiling of 8 outstanding hotels and resorts under two distinct brands. The properties are: - OZEN MANSION KOLKATA

- OZEN PRIVADO GOA - OZEN NANDI HILLS BANGALORE

- SADAR MANZIL HERITAGE BY ATMOSPHERE BHOPAL - STILLWOOD RETREAT A SIGNATURE ATMOSPHERE COORG

- VARSA ELEMENTS OF NATURE BY ATMOSPHERE KANNUR - ATMOSPHERE BHUBANESWAR

- ATMOSPHERE LAKE VIEW KOLKATA With the global Indian diaspora surpassing 20 million individuals, Mohapatra has observed a growing desire among people to reconnect with their roots in the Motherland. He states, "In the future, one of our key focuses will be helping guests trace their ancestral heritage. Given our extensive global network, we aim to cater to travelers visiting India, Nepal, and Bhutan, as these countries hold a special allure. Following the Maldives, Atmosphere in India will be the preferred choice, as we excel in the leisure segment. Our expansion strategy also extends beyond metro cities, encompassing Tier II and Tier III cities."

Nonetheless, Mohapatra acknowledges that the primary challenges lie in logistics, workforce availability, and navigating legal and regulatory aspects. He notes, "Yet, the opportunities are immense. Over the past five years, every state government has been actively vying for investors' attention and promoting new destinations, a trend I've witnessed during my nearly three decades in the hospitality industry." With the big announcement of these 8 big properties, These establishments epitomize Atmosphere Core's dedication to crafting imaginative narratives and orchestrating exceptional guest experiences.

