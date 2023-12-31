Russia says death toll in Ukraine attack on Belgorod rises to 18
Reuters | Updated: 31-12-2023 01:33 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 01:33 IST
Russia's Ministry of Emergency Situations said in a post on the Telegram messaging app that a Ukrainian attack on the Russian provincial capital of Belgorod on Saturday had killed 18 people and injured 111.
Russian officials had previously given casualty figures of 14 killed and 108 injured.
