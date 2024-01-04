Left Menu

Japan Airlines estimates loss of about $104.8 mln from collision

Japan Airlines Co (JAL) estimated on Thursday that the collision of its flight JL516 with a Japan Coast Guard aircraft on Jan. 2 will result in an operating loss of about 15 billion yen ($104.81 million). The loss will be covered by the insurance, the company said. All 379 people aboard the JAL airliner managed to evacuate the burning plane after the collision with the Coast Guard aircraft at Tokyo's Haneda airport.

Reuters | Updated: 04-01-2024 05:14 IST | Created: 04-01-2024 05:14 IST
Japan Airlines estimates loss of about $104.8 mln from collision

Japan Airlines Co (JAL) estimated on Thursday that the collision of its flight JL516 with a Japan Coast Guard aircraft on Jan. 2 will result in an operating loss of about 15 billion yen ($104.81 million).

The loss will be covered by the insurance, the company said. The company is currently assessing the impact of the loss of the aircraft on the consolidated financial performance forecast ending March 2024.

JAL also said it will disclose any necessary information immediately as they arise. All 379 people aboard the JAL airliner managed to evacuate the burning plane after the collision with the Coast Guard aircraft at Tokyo's Haneda airport. Five of six crew on the smaller aircraft were killed in the crash.

($1 = 143.1100 yen)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China; Weight-loss drugs: Who, and what, are they good for? and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca, Sanofi RSV infant shots approved in China;...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21 Wisconsin's second-half surge sinks Iowa and more

Sports News Roundup: Cam Carter, Kansas State hold off Chicago State; No. 21...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

FEATURE-Deepfakes deceive voters from India to Indonesia before elections

 Global
4
Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

Divya Pahuja, accused of gangster Gadoli's murder, killed in Gurugram hotel

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024