Iraqi PM: Erbil attack was 'clear aggression' against Iraq - state news agency
Reuters | Updated: 16-01-2024 21:29 IST | Created: 16-01-2024 21:29 IST
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said on Tuesday that an Iranian strike in Erbil was a "clear aggression" against Iraq and a dangerous development that was undermining the strong bilateral relationship, the state news agency reported.
The government reserves the right to take any diplomatic and legal measures that its sovereignty allows, al-Sudani added.
