Israel's El Al won't restart Ireland, Morocco flights for summer season

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 05-02-2024 15:38 IST | Created: 05-02-2024 15:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Israel

El Al Israel Airlines Ltd will not restart its direct flights to Dublin, the Irish capital, and the Moroccan city of Marrakech for the coming summer season, the flag carrier said on Monday, citing changes in customer demands since the Gaza war.

The Dublin flights were launched last March and had been due to continue through November, but were curtailed a few weeks after Hamas sparked the war by attacking Israel on Oct 7, an El Al statement said. The Marrakech flights were halted in October amid Israeli advisories against travel to Morocco, it added. (Writing by Dan Williams)

