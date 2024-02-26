Left Menu

MCX, Japan's JFX ink MoU for knowledge sharing and market development

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), an exchange in the commodity derivatives market segment, and the Jakarta Futures Exchange (JFX), the largest exchange in commodity and derivatives market in Indonesia, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration in key areas, including knowledge sharing, research, education, training, awareness creation, and other market development initiatives.

ANI | Updated: 26-02-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 19:11 IST
MCX, Japan's JFX ink MoU for knowledge sharing and market development
MCX, Japan's JFX ink MoU for knowledge sharing and market development (ANI File Photo) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX), an exchange in the commodity derivatives market segment, and the Jakarta Futures Exchange (JFX), the largest exchange in commodity and derivatives market in Indonesia, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance collaboration in key areas, including knowledge sharing, research, education, training, awareness creation, and other market development initiatives. The MoU was formalised on Monday at the MCX headquarters in Mumbai. PS Reddy, MD and CEO, MCX and Stephanus Paulus Lumintang, President Director, JFX signed the agreement in the presence of senior colleagues from both the organizations.

Speaking on the occasion, PS Reddy, MD and CEO, MCX said, "I believe this partnership will contribute to the advancement of both marketplaces through sharing of knowledge, best practices, education, and facilitate market development in their respective regions." "We look forward to fostering a lasting and mutually rewarding relationship with JFX," Reddy said.

Stephanus Paulus Lumintang, President Director of JFX said, "We are elated on the signing of this MOU, as it opens up exciting new avenues of growth for both MCX and JFX. We believe it is a significant milestone in fostering cooperation and collaboration between both exchanges, ultimately opening up new opportunities for traders of both countries in the derivatives market." "We are optimistically looking forward towards leveraging our respective strength, resources and expertise to create opportunities and achieve shared objectives," Lumintang said.

Started on November 10, 2003, Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX) is India's first listed, national-level, electronic exchange, and India's leading commodity derivatives exchange with a market share of about 95.6 per cent in terms of the value of commodity futures contracts traded in financial year 2023-24 (April 2023 - December 2023). Various commodities across segments are traded on the MCX, including bullion, energy, metals and agri commodities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Assembly Speaker

Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Asse...

 Pakistan
2
Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session of Islamic Conference of Information Ministers in Istanbul

Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session ...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Black Day" across Sindh on Feb 27

Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Blac...

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysis-Prices for new US drugs rose 35% in 2023, more than the previous year and more

Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024