12 people injured after Qatar Airways plan hits turbulence on way to Dublin
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Twelve people were injured when a Qatar Airways plane flying from Doha to Dublin on Sunday hit turbulence, airport authorities said.
Dublin Airport said in a statement that the plane landed safely as scheduled before 1 pm (1200 GMT).
"Upon landing, the aircraft was met by emergency services, including Airport Police and our Fire and Rescue department, due to six passengers and six crew...reporting injuries after the aircraft experienced turbulence while airborne over Turkey," the statement said.
The airport did not provide details on the severity of the injuries.
The incident comes five days after a British man died of a suspected heart attack and dozens of people were injured when a Singapore Airlines flight from London hit severe turbulence.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Reopened Live Video Portal Connects New York and Dublin With Enhanced Safeguards
UPDATE 2-Twelve injured as Qatar Airways Dublin flight hits turbulence, airport says
12 people injured after Qatar Airways plane hits turbulence on flight to Dublin
UPDATE 1-Twelve injured as Qatar Airways Dublin flight hits turbulence, airport says
Turbulence hits Qatar Airways flight to Dublin, 12 injured, airport says