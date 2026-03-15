Uniting Hearts: Mass Marriage Ceremony Transcends Barriers
Narayan Seva Sansthan organized its 45th mass marriage ceremony in Udaipur, marrying 51 couples, including differently-abled persons and those from economically weaker sections. The event provided newlyweds with essential household items, celebrated cultural traditions, and highlighted the organization's ongoing support through surgeries, rehabilitation, and skill development.
- Country:
- India
In a heartwarming display of unity and compassion, 51 couples, including individuals from economically challenged backgrounds and differently-abled persons, tied the knot during a mass marriage ceremony organized by Narayan Seva Sansthan in Udaipur.
The two-day event, which marked the 45th such ceremony by the non-profit, took place at the organisation's Seva Mahatirth campus and saw couples from across India celebrating their unions with traditional rituals.
Numerous guests and donors, including the founder Kailash Manav Agarwal, attended the ceremony, which also featured cultural performances and support for the newlyweds in the form of household essentials and traditional gifts.
(With inputs from agencies.)