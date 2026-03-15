Uniting Hearts: Mass Marriage Ceremony Transcends Barriers

In a heartwarming display of unity and compassion, 51 couples, including individuals from economically challenged backgrounds and differently-abled persons, tied the knot during a mass marriage ceremony organized by Narayan Seva Sansthan in Udaipur.

The two-day event, which marked the 45th such ceremony by the non-profit, took place at the organisation's Seva Mahatirth campus and saw couples from across India celebrating their unions with traditional rituals.

Numerous guests and donors, including the founder Kailash Manav Agarwal, attended the ceremony, which also featured cultural performances and support for the newlyweds in the form of household essentials and traditional gifts.

(With inputs from agencies.)