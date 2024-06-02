Central Railway Achieves Mega Milestone at Mumbai Stations
Central Railway has successfully completed the commissioning of Electronic Interlocking at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and widened platforms at Thane station ahead of schedule. The upgrades involved significant technical work and involved over 650 staff members, ensuring smoother travel for passengers.
- Country:
- India
Central Railway has accomplished a significant milestone by completing the commissioning of Electronic Interlocking at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and widening platforms at Thane station ahead of the planned schedule. These advancements were executed to ensure smoother travel for all commuters.
The first train from CSMT after the block headed for Tilwala at 1.10 PM on Sunday, according to a CR release. The milestones achieved include the extension of platforms 10 and 11 and widening of platforms 5 and 6 at Thane station, meeting their deadline to facilitate a more comfortable journey for passengers.
A massive undertaking involving 250 skilled staff and 400 laborers working round-the-clock saw the installation of new turnouts, building of Overhead Equipment portals, and other technical upgrades. Despite the challenges posed by high temperatures, these enhancements were prioritized to be ready before monsoon season.
