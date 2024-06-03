ROX partners with Everrenew for their Digital transformation journey

PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3: ROX, a leading provider of innovative technology solutions, proudly announces its recent success in securing a significant project to adopt & implement the Grow with SAP for Everrenew, a pioneering company in the renewable energy sector. This collaboration marks a milestone in Everrenew's journey toward digital transformation and underscores ROX's Edge-to-AI expertise in delivering cutting-edge cloud solutions.

Everrenew, committed to advancing sustainable energy solutions, recognized the need to modernize its operations to support its rapid growth and enhance its service offerings. By choosing Grow with SAP Premium Edition, Everrenew aims to streamline its processes, improve operational efficiency, and gain real-time insights to drive better decision-making. ROX will leverage its deep knowledge of SAP technologies and extensive experience in cloud implementations to ensure a seamless transition for Everrenew. The project will focus on integrating core business processes, enabling scalability, and providing a robust platform for innovation.

Commenting on this, Mr. Jim Rakesh Managing Director, ROX Hi Tech Limited said, "We are thrilled to partner with Everrenew on this transformative journey, our expertise in SAP Public Cloud will empower Everrenew to achieve greater agility and efficiency, positioning them as a leader in the renewable energy industry." The implementation will encompass the entire gamut of Everrenew's operations, including finance, project management, manufacturing, supply chain management, treasury, and Ariba. Everrenew aims to enable its business leadership team to make informed business decisions, leveraging the power of Intelligent Automation, with ROX. By migrating to the cloud, Everrenew will benefit from enhanced data security, reduced IT costs, and the flexibility to adapt to evolving market demands.

Commenting on this, Mr Srikanth Iyengar (CFO), Everrenew Energy Private Limited said, "We chose ROX for their proven track record and deep understanding of our industry," With SAP Public Cloud, we look forward to optimizing our operations to keep up with our rapidly expanding business and accelerating our mission to provide sustainable energy solutions worldwide." This project win reinforces ROX's position as a trusted partner for businesses seeking to harness the power of cloud technologies. As the demand for renewable energy continues to grow, ROX remains committed to supporting industry leaders like Everrenew in their pursuit of excellence and innovation.

