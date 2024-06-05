Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd Brings Kickers Brand to India

Left Menu

City-based Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd has entered into a licensing agreement with the Royer Group of France to bring the Kickers brand of footwear and clothing to India. The first retail store is set to open in Chennai, and the agreement includes distribution rights in several other countries.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-06-2024 18:44 IST
City-based Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd has signed a licensing agreement with the Royer Group of France, marking a significant move to introduce the acclaimed Kickers brand of footwear and clothing products to the Indian market.

This agreement signifies Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd's strategic foray into the retail space. Under the terms of the deal, the company plans to establish Kickers retail stores nationwide, with the first outlet slated for inauguration in Chennai.

Founded in 1970, Kickers is a heritage brand renowned for its range of footwear, apparel, and accessories. Managing Director J Rafiq Ahmed stated that the entry of Kickers into India could transform the retail fashion sector. The deal also grants Kothari Industrial Corporation Ltd rights to sell Kickers products in several other countries, including Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and the United Arab Emirates.

