From Thrillers & Non-Fictions to Romance: The Top 10 Authors to Read This Summer

PNN New Delhi [India], June 6: As the summer season unfolds, book lovers everywhere are on the lookout for the perfect reads to accompany lazy days by the pool or quiet evenings on the porch. With a plethora of options available, narrowing down the selection can be a daunting task. Fear not! We've curated a list of the top 10 best authors to delve into this summer, each offering captivating stories, thought-provoking insights, and unforgettable characters.

Dr Kumar Vishwas Dr. Kumar Vishwas is a celebrated poet, author, and motivational speaker whose dynamic performances and poignant verses have captivated audiences worldwide for over a decade. Renowned for his popular couplet 'Koi Deewana Kehta Hai...', he has transformed traditional poetic gatherings into electrifying experiences, attracting massive crowds across national and international stages. Beyond his artistic pursuits, Vishwas is a compelling communicator, fearlessly advocating for social welfare and national progress. His life serves as an inspiration, embodying resilience, passion, and a relentless pursuit of excellence, motivating millions globally.

Shyam Kumar Shyam Kumar, born in December 1945 in Multan (now in Pakistan), migrated to Delhi with his family after the partition of India in 1947. Despite facing hardships, including living on footpaths before securing shelter, Kumar pursued his education in government schools and graduated from the University of Rajasthan. He authored two books and later penned "The Whispering Memories," a reflection on his personal and professional journey, published in 2023. Kumar's dedication extends to volunteering at NAB, Centre for Blind Women, New Delhi, after six years with Shri Sai Bhakta Samaj. His works, including "The Last Dawn" and "Jheel Ke Us Paar tatha anya Kahaniyan," are available on Amazon.

V.S. Sury hailing from Karnataka, embarked on his writing journey after retiring from a successful career as an electrical engineer in 1967. Now in his 80s and living in Kolar, Sury has made significant contributions to literature with his diverse body of work. His previous novel, "Jestus," published in 2010, was followed by a sequel, "Jestus on Rampage," a non-fiction piece titled "Parallels," and a collection of short stories titled "Impossible Tales." His fifth book, "FENTOSCIENCE," earned him the prestigious Sahitya Sparsh award in 2024. Sury, who prefers a reclusive lifestyle, finds solace in reading and contemplating on life's intricacies.

Dr. David Soh Poh Huat Dr. David Soh Poh Huat is an esteemed author and poet, whose literary journey began in 2021 when he discovered his innate gift for writing. With two acclaimed books, "Nature Gifts of the Soursop Leaves" and "Caregiving Gift of Unconditional Love," his works have garnered recognition in international book festivals and competitions. Dr. Soh's passion for poetry has led him to actively contribute to various poetry groups on Facebook and participate in numerous competitions, earning him accolades and publication in national and international magazines, newspapers, and anthologies. In 2022, he was awarded a Doctorate in Literature for his exceptional contributions to poetry writing.

Durjoy Dutta Durjoy Dutta is a bestselling Indian author known for his engaging novels exploring themes of love and personal growth. His notable works include titles like "Of Course, I Love You!", "Wish I Could Tell You", "If It's Not Forever" and "World's Best Boyfriend." With a simple yet authentic writing style, Dutta has earned a dedicated following, becoming a voice for the modern Indian youth and cementing his place in contemporary Indian literature. He is one of the most loved novelist in the world in present time.

V. Shruti Devi SPIRIT OF THE COSNTITUTION by V. Shruti Devi. As global temperatures soar, treat yourself to a refreshing swim of a read with Spirit, which has the exquisite quality of offering the reader deep dives into informational currents of a recent-history travelogue, as well as the buoyancy of savouring unhurried details of the histories of shops, restaurants and buildings in the bay area of 1998. Savour a surf-read through elegantly presented crests of legal information and the enviro-legal socio-political milieu of USA (and the word) at the turn of the century. The author's collection of printed memorabilia dredged out of her archives are the pebbles and shells, driftwood, that would draw the reader to a hammock for a serene sojourn of institutions, museums, universities, towns, cities, and conferences, perhaps reviving one's hope for the future of the planet. This summer, it might stir the discoverer within the reader to find they've stumbled upon a ready-made lawyer-politician-author whose works of non-fiction, fiction and poetry they'd love to devour!

Nilkanth Patil Nilkanth Patil is a seasoned mechanical engineer and management professional with over 25 years of experience in sales and product management. Currently serving as the Regional Product Manager at a multinational corporation, he oversees operations spanning 14 countries across the Asia-Pacific region. Patil's expertise lies in driving successful sales teams and achieving continuous growth, particularly in the realm of capital equipment sales. His deep understanding of sales processes and growth formulas, coupled with his technical background, enables him to align product offerings with customer needs and identify market opportunities to drive revenue growth effectively. "Selling Like a Wildfire," authored by Patil, is a dynamic guide offering invaluable insights and practical tips for navigating the complexities of modern sales strategies in today's competitive marketplace.

Shashi Holla Shashi Holla, an Indian-Australian small business owner based in Western Australia, brings a unique perspective to the exploration of diaspora literature covering India-Australia. With a background in pharmacy and public health, Shashi's passion for Indology and independent research culminates in his debut book, delving into the rich history, connections, and diasporic experiences between India and Australia. In "India-Australia - Bharat's Legacy of History, Connection, and Diaspora," Shashi Holla embarks on a comprehensive journey through the intertwined narratives of two nations. His work bridges academia and personal insight, offering readers a fresh lens on the enduring relationship between these two nations.

Santoshi Baghel Santoshi Baghel, a native of Raipur, Chhattisgarh, emerges as a compelling voice in contemporary poetry, infusing her works with profound emotions and societal reflections. Employed as a professor at a government school near Raipur, her poetry collection, "Stree Kyu Darti Hai," paints a vivid picture of women's thoughts, exploring themes of love, separation, freedom, and societal constraints with vibrant hues. Through her verses, Baghel not only delves into personal experiences but also endeavors to spark conversations about women's issues, leaving an indelible mark on the landscape of modern poetry.

Manjulata Mohapatra Manjulata Mohapatra is a prolific writer and poet, fluent in languages such as Hindi, English, Odia, and Marathi, with over 35 years of experience in various writing methods. With 20 published books to her name, her works span across genres, including poetry collections like "Malhar," a reflection of everyday life through various poetic forms, intertwined with the essence of Indian music, and "Harmony," delving into the essentials of daily living, narrated with a touch of reality. Her writings are widely available on web pages worldwide, offering readers a glimpse into the depth and beauty of her literary creations.

These top 10 authors have undoubtedly left an indelible mark on our reading lists and hearts. Whether we've journeyed through the pages of a gripping thriller, explored the depths of human emotion in a poignant literary novel, or found solace in the timeless wisdom of a classic, the stories we've encountered have enriched our lives and broadened our horizons. (ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)