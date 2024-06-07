Left Menu

India's Forex Reserves Hit Historic $651.5B High: RBI's Reassuring Report

India's foreign exchange reserves have surged to a record-breaking $651.5 billion as of May 31, 2023, up by $4.83 billion from the last reported figure. Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das announced the milestone while detailing improvements in key external vulnerability indicators. The external sector is described as resilient, with the current account deficit projected to remain sustainable.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-06-2024 11:21 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 11:21 IST
India's Forex Reserves Hit Historic $651.5B High: RBI's Reassuring Report
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

India's foreign exchange reserves have soared to an unprecedented $651.5 billion as of May 31, Reserve Bank Governor Shaktikanta Das revealed on Friday.

The overall reserves have risen by $4.83 billion since the last reported $646.673 billion on May 24.

Das declared, "Touching a new milestone, India's foreign exchange reserves reached a historical high of $651.5 billion as of May 31," during his bimonthly policy review announcement.

Previously, the highest reserve level was $648.7 billion as of May 17.

Das emphasized the resilience of the country's external sector. Citing improvements in the current account deficit, external debt to GDP ratio, and net international investment position, he noted ongoing enhancements in key external vulnerability indicators.

He assured, "Overall, we remain confident of meeting our external financing requirements comfortably."

The current account deficit for FY25 is expected to stay within sustainable levels, supported by remittances, services exports, and a reduced trade deficit, according to Das.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

Coca-Cola India Celebrates World Environment Day with #BenchPeBaat Campaign

 India
2
Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

Top Health News Briefs: From Altitude Sickness Drugs to Bird Flu Outbreaks

 Global
3
Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contraception Bill, and Bird Flu Spread

Critical Health Alerts and Legislative Hurdles: FDA Warnings, Failed Contrac...

 Global
4
APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary Individuals

APA Introduces Revolutionary Support Measures for Transgender and Nonbinary ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Revolution: How Biomass and Ammonia are Transforming Coal Power Plants

Pathways to Hope: Tackling Legal Barriers to End the HIV Epidemic by 2030

Paving the Path to a Net-Zero Future: UNDP’s Roadmap for Climate Action

Investing in Blue: Indonesia's Bold Move to Save Coral Reefs with Innovative Bond

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024