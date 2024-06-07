Minor Fire Incident on Daulatpur-Sabarmati Express Near Jaipur

In an unforeseen turn of events, a minor fire broke out in the third-ac coach of the Daulatpur-Sabarmati express train near Khatipura station in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on Friday.

Captain Shashi Kiran, spokesperson for North Western Railway, confirmed that all passengers are safe, although the train suffered a delay of one hour. The fire's origin, which started near the toilet area, is still being investigated. Immediate action was taken by a passenger who pulled the chain, and the coach attendant along with other passengers managed to control the blaze.

The affected coach was detached, and passengers were relocated to other coaches. The incident occurred between Khatipura and Jagatpura stations, and further investigations are ongoing.

