Minor Fire Incident on Daulatpur-Sabarmati Express Near Jaipur

A minor fire broke out in a third-ac coach of Daulatpur-Sabarmati express near Jaipur. All passengers are safe, and the train left after an hour's delay. The cause remains unknown and is under investigation. Quick actions by a passenger and coach attendant controlled the fire.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-06-2024 13:55 IST | Created: 07-06-2024 13:55 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In an unforeseen turn of events, a minor fire broke out in the third-ac coach of the Daulatpur-Sabarmati express train near Khatipura station in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on Friday.

Captain Shashi Kiran, spokesperson for North Western Railway, confirmed that all passengers are safe, although the train suffered a delay of one hour. The fire's origin, which started near the toilet area, is still being investigated. Immediate action was taken by a passenger who pulled the chain, and the coach attendant along with other passengers managed to control the blaze.

The affected coach was detached, and passengers were relocated to other coaches. The incident occurred between Khatipura and Jagatpura stations, and further investigations are ongoing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

