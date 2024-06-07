Minor Fire Incident on Daulatpur-Sabarmati Express Near Jaipur
A minor fire broke out in a third-ac coach of Daulatpur-Sabarmati express near Jaipur. All passengers are safe, and the train left after an hour's delay. The cause remains unknown and is under investigation. Quick actions by a passenger and coach attendant controlled the fire.
- Country:
- India
In an unforeseen turn of events, a minor fire broke out in the third-ac coach of the Daulatpur-Sabarmati express train near Khatipura station in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on Friday.
Captain Shashi Kiran, spokesperson for North Western Railway, confirmed that all passengers are safe, although the train suffered a delay of one hour. The fire's origin, which started near the toilet area, is still being investigated. Immediate action was taken by a passenger who pulled the chain, and the coach attendant along with other passengers managed to control the blaze.
The affected coach was detached, and passengers were relocated to other coaches. The incident occurred between Khatipura and Jagatpura stations, and further investigations are ongoing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Heatwave: Rajasthan's electricity demand surge 20 per cent
Amity University Rajasthan and Nottingham Trent University Unite to Advance AI in Dementia Care
Avesh Khan's Simplified Mantra Leads Rajasthan Royals to IPL Success
More than 1.6 Lakh Donors Unite via Impact Guru to Help Son of Rajasthan Police Officer Undergo Life-Saving Gene Therapy
"Mungerilal ke Sapne": Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma mocks SP leader advocacy for Muslim reservation