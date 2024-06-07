Left Menu

China's Export Surge Defies Trade Tensions, But Cracks Emerge

Despite escalating trade tensions with the US and Europe, China's exports in May grew 7.6% to USD 302.35 billion—the fastest pace in over a year. However, imports did not meet expectations, rising only 1.8%. Analysts warn that tariffs might soon affect export performance.

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 07-06-2024 20:18 IST
China's export activity surged in May, marking its fastest pace of growth in over a year despite rising trade tensions with the United States and Europe, according to data from Chinese customs released on Friday.

In May, China's exports soared 7.6% year-on-year to USD 302.35 billion, achieving a growth rate not seen since April 2023. Meanwhile, imports grew a modest 1.8% to USD 219.73 billion, falling short of analyst predictions of around 4% growth.

Experts attribute this export surge partly to a weaker real effective exchange rate and firms expediting shipments ahead of potential tariffs. However, there are growing concerns that rising foreign tariffs and internal economic challenges could destabilize this trend in the coming months.

