China's Export Surge Defies Trade Tensions, But Cracks Emerge

China's export activity surged in May, marking its fastest pace of growth in over a year despite rising trade tensions with the United States and Europe, according to data from Chinese customs released on Friday.

In May, China's exports soared 7.6% year-on-year to USD 302.35 billion, achieving a growth rate not seen since April 2023. Meanwhile, imports grew a modest 1.8% to USD 219.73 billion, falling short of analyst predictions of around 4% growth.

Experts attribute this export surge partly to a weaker real effective exchange rate and firms expediting shipments ahead of potential tariffs. However, there are growing concerns that rising foreign tariffs and internal economic challenges could destabilize this trend in the coming months.

