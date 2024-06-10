Left Menu

Blackstone Offloads 15% Stake in Mphasis for Rs 6,735 Crore

Global investment firm Blackstone sold a 15.08% stake in Mphasis for Rs 6,735 crore through an open market transaction. The stake sale reduced Blackstone's shareholding in Mphasis from 55.45% to 40.37%. This ranks as the second-largest block deal of 2023, after British American Tobacco's sale in ITC.

Global investment giant Blackstone has divested a 15.08 per cent stake in IT and consulting powerhouse Mphasis, fetching Rs 6,735 crore through an open market transaction on the NSE.

According to bulk deal data from the NSE, Blackstone's affiliate BCP Topco IX Pte offloaded 2.85 crore equity shares at an average price of Rs 2,363.37 each.

This stake sale reduces Blackstone's holding in Mphasis from 55.45 per cent to 40.37 per cent, though the firm remains the largest shareholder. The move marks 2023's second-largest block deal, surpassed only by British American Tobacco's Rs 17,485 crore divestment in ITC.

