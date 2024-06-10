Blackstone Offloads 15% Stake in Mphasis for Rs 6,735 Crore

Global investment giant Blackstone has divested a 15.08 per cent stake in IT and consulting powerhouse Mphasis, fetching Rs 6,735 crore through an open market transaction on the NSE.

According to bulk deal data from the NSE, Blackstone's affiliate BCP Topco IX Pte offloaded 2.85 crore equity shares at an average price of Rs 2,363.37 each.

This stake sale reduces Blackstone's holding in Mphasis from 55.45 per cent to 40.37 per cent, though the firm remains the largest shareholder. The move marks 2023's second-largest block deal, surpassed only by British American Tobacco's Rs 17,485 crore divestment in ITC.

