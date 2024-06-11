V Somanna Takes Charge as Minister of State for Railways

On Tuesday, V Somanna officially stepped into his role as the Minister of State for Railways at Rail Bhawan.

He was received warmly by Railway Board Chairman and CEO Jaya Varma Singh, along with senior railway officials.

As the Lok Sabha MP from Karnataka's Tumkur constituency, Somanna expressed deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP for the opportunity to serve.

Somanna pointed out the notable growth of Indian Railways over the past decade under PM Modi's leadership, stating that 'Modi 3.0' will see the continuation of this progress.

He also committed to working under the guidance of Union Railways Minister Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw, emphasizing their collective goal of achieving a 'Viksit Bharat'.

'Together, we will tirelessly strive to realize the dream of a developed India,' Somanna affirmed.

