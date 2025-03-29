Boosting Devotee Experience: Pandharpur Corridor Development Approved
Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the approval of the Pandharpur corridor project in Solapur. This development will improve facilities for devotees and includes temple preservation and disaster management measures. Land acquisition and compensation processes will begin, with major restorations aiming for completion by Ashadi Ekadashi.
- Country:
- India
The Maharashtra government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has sanctioned the much-anticipated Pandharpur corridor project in Solapur. The initiative is set to begin in three months, promising enhanced facilities for devotees.
The plan includes the development and preservation of the Vitthal-Rukmini temple precincts, updating temple infrastructure, constructing ghats, managing darshan queues, and implementing disaster management strategies.
Addressing the media, CM Fadnavis assured that the affected landowners will receive fair compensation. He also noted his satisfaction with the ongoing restoration work, which is expected to reach significant completion before the religious festival of Ashadi Ekadashi.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pandharpur
- corridor
- Devendra
- Fadnavis
- Vitthal-Rukmini
- temple
- development
- restoration
- land
- acquisition
ALSO READ
Iron Rod Rampage at Golden Temple: Five Injured, Arrests Made
Chaos at Golden Temple: Holy Site Attacked, Community Seeks Justice
Arjun Rampal's Spiritual Experience: A Divine Encounter at Mahakaleshwar Temple
Panic in Amritsar: Temple Explosion Triggers Investigation
Current Health Updates: Key Developments in the Medical World