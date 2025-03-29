Left Menu

Boosting Devotee Experience: Pandharpur Corridor Development Approved

Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced the approval of the Pandharpur corridor project in Solapur. This development will improve facilities for devotees and includes temple preservation and disaster management measures. Land acquisition and compensation processes will begin, with major restorations aiming for completion by Ashadi Ekadashi.

  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, has sanctioned the much-anticipated Pandharpur corridor project in Solapur. The initiative is set to begin in three months, promising enhanced facilities for devotees.

The plan includes the development and preservation of the Vitthal-Rukmini temple precincts, updating temple infrastructure, constructing ghats, managing darshan queues, and implementing disaster management strategies.

Addressing the media, CM Fadnavis assured that the affected landowners will receive fair compensation. He also noted his satisfaction with the ongoing restoration work, which is expected to reach significant completion before the religious festival of Ashadi Ekadashi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

