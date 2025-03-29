Left Menu

Fadnavis Boosts Redevelopment of Historic Tulja Bhavani Temple

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited the Tulja Bhavani temple to review ongoing restoration efforts. Plans are underway for its redevelopment, with funding allocated for the project. The temple recently received a valuable donation of 11 gold biscuits from an anonymous devotee, found during routine donation box reviews.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has actively engaged in the restoration of the historic Tulja Bhavani temple in Dharashiv district. He visited the site to assess progress and announced plans for comprehensive redevelopment.

The temple, a 12th-century site cherished by many, attracts numerous devotees. Eager to preserve its significance, the state's archaeological department oversees its maintenance. During his visit, Fadnavis also examined various areas, including the Bhavani Mandap and the key temple structure.

In a remarkable show of faith, the temple has recently received 11 gold biscuits from an anonymous benefactor, valued at around Rs 1 crore. These donations, discovered during routine checks, underscore the temple's enduring reverence among devotees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

