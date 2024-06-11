West Bengal Govt. Announces DA Hike Effective from April
The West Bengal government announced the effective date for the promised four per cent DA hike for its employees. Initially scheduled to start in May, the hike will now be effective from April. This change comes just ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, as stated in the state budget by Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya.
The West Bengal government on Tuesday confirmed that the promised four per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA) for its employees will come into effect from April, an official stated. Initially set to start in May, the adjustment aims to benefit employees sooner.
This decision arrives in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, as Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya outlined in the state budget. 'They will receive it from the June 1 salary,' an official from the state finance department specified.
The increase reduces the DA discrepancy between the Centre and the state to 32 per cent. Concurrently, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee chaired an administrative review meeting at the state secretariat, instructing officers to expedite development projects disrupted by the elections. Banerjee also called for a new survey to identify eligible beneficiaries for the Bangla Awas Yojana and stressed on timely distribution of government scheme benefits and allowances for the elderly.
