DMRC and RITES Join Forces for Global Mass Transit Consultancy

The DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation) and RITES (Rail India Technical and Economic Service) have signed an MoU to collaborate on mass rapid transit system consultancy projects in India and abroad. This strategic partnership aims to streamline their efforts in operations, management, and maintenance of transit systems.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-06-2024 19:53 IST | Created: 13-06-2024 19:53 IST
In a strategic move to bolster mass rapid transit systems, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES) have inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on consultancy assignments both domestically and internationally. As announced on Thursday, the MoU was signed by Amit Kumar Jain, director (operations and services) at DMRC, and Deepak Tripathi, director (technical) at RITES, with DMRC managing director Vikas Kumar and other senior officials in attendance.

According to a press statement from RITES, this partnership aims to facilitate the joint exploration, identification, securing, and execution of consultancy projects focused on the operations and management of Metro, Light Rail Transit, and Mass Rapid Transit Systems globally.

The collaboration will also cover areas such as rolling stock, depot management, station management, and maintenance of railway infrastructure, leveraging the combined expertise of both organizations for new ventures in India and abroad.

