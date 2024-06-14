Left Menu

Tragic Temple Journey: Five Devotees Lose Lives in Madhya Pradesh Accident

Five devotees, including three girls and two women, died and 20 others were injured when a tractor-trolley overturned en route to a temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Datia district. The accident happened around 4.30 am near Maithana Pali.

PTI | Datia | Updated: 14-06-2024 12:14 IST | Created: 14-06-2024 12:14 IST
Tragic Temple Journey: Five Devotees Lose Lives in Madhya Pradesh Accident
In a tragic accident in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district, five devotees, including three girls and two women, lost their lives when a tractor-trolley they were traveling in overturned early Friday morning. The police revealed that 20 others were injured in the incident.

The group was traveling to the Ratangarh Mata shrine when their vehicle veered off the road and plunged 15 feet into a culvert near Maithana Pali around 4.30 am. Initial investigations suggest that the driver may have dozed off, causing the accident.

The deceased were identified as Sonam (11), Kranti (17), Seema (30), Kamni (19), and Roshni (17). Seventeen of the injured were admitted to Datia District Hospital, with two referred to Gwalior and one to Jhansi. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed his condolences over the tragic loss of lives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

