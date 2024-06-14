Tragic Tractor-Trolley Accident Claims Five Lives in Madhya Pradesh

In a tragic accident, five people, including an 11-year-old girl, lost their lives and 20 others were injured after a tractor-trolley overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Datia district early Friday, police reported.

The victims were en route to the Ratangarh Mata shrine when the vehicle veered off the road near Maithana Pali at around 4:30 am. The tractor-trolley then overturned and plunged 15 feet into a culvert, according to a police officer.

Karnik Shrivastava, Bhander Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP), suggested that the driver might have fallen asleep, leading to the fatal accident. Authorities identified the deceased as Sonam (11), Kranti (17), Seema (30), Kamni (19), and Roshni (17).

Seventeen of the injured were admitted to Datia district hospital, while two others were referred to Gwalior and one to Jhansi for further treatment.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed profound sorrow over the fatalities, as confirmed by an official.

